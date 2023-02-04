Ajay Devgn shares first-look posters of villains from 'Bholaa'

'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.

The film also stars Tabu as the female protagonist and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Recently the makers unveiled the second teaser of the film, which received a massive response from fans.