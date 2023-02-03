Cinema

'King of Kotha' 2nd look poster celebrates 11 years of DQ in filmdom

Dulquer, who also shines as a singer and producer, has now carved a niche for himself in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema.
IANS

CHENNAI: Malayalam's own pan-India star Dulquer Salmaan, who entered the acting scene with the film 'Second Show', is now completing eleven years in the film world.

The occasion was marked by the second look poster release of Dulquer-starrer big budget pan-India film 'King of Kotha'.

The second look poster of 'King of Kotha' shows Dulquer in a never-before-seen stylish look.

'King of Kotha', Dulquer's all-time high budget film, is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios.

Directed by Abhilash Joshi, 'King of Kotha' tells the story of two eras. It is also Zee Studios' first Malayalam film.

