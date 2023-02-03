Condolences pour in for Viswanath, Kamal salutes master

CHENNAI: Dadasaheb Phalke awardee and renowned filmmaker Kasinadhuni Viswanath passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was 92. Viswanath was unwell for quite sometime and was suffering from age-related issues, sources said. He passed away at the hospital around midnight on Thursday.

Viswanath, popularly known as ‘Kalatapasvi’, was born in February 1930 in Andhra Pradesh.

A prominent name not just in Telugu cinema but also in Tamil and Hindi films, he became the 48th recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema. He was conferred with the award for the year 2016.

