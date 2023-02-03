Thalapathy 67 with Lokesh Kanagaraj titled 'Leo'

Cinema

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's next feature film with writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been titled ''Leo''.

The upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster ''Master''.

Actor Trisha Krishnan also stars in the film. She has previously worked with Vijay in Tamil hits -- ''Ghilli'', ''Kuruvi'', ''Thirupaachi'' and ''Aathi''.

Kanagaraj shared the title of the movie on Twitter. ''#LEO #BLOODYSWEET,'' he captioned the title reveal promo.

''Leo'' will also act as Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt debut in Tamil cinema. Actors Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast.

Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed music for Vijay's blockbuster hits ''Kaththi'', ''Master'' and ''Beast'', will create the soundtrack for ''Leo'' as well. Manoj Paramahamsa will be the DOP. Anbariv will handle the action and dialogues are penned by Lokesh, Rathna Kumar, and Jil Jung Juk fame Deeraj Vaidy.

The film started shooting earlier this month. It is produced by S S Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy.

The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps. However, there are speculations that the movie is part of Kanagaraj's 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe', which also includes Karthi-led ''Kaithi'' and ''Vikram'', headlined by cinema veteran Kamal Haasan.

Earlier in the day, the makers released a video of the entire crew boarding a flight to Kashmir for the second schedule of the film. In the video, actor Vijay was seen greeting everyone in the flight before take off.

Watch the title reveal promo here:

