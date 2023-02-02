Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shreya Ghoshal's 'Qaraar' is out

MUMBAI: Ace singer Shreya Ghoshal shares a special bond with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as she started her career of hindi playback with the latter's directorial 'Devdas.'

This partnership gets renewed as Shreya's new independent song 'Qaraar' is composed by none other than Bhansali himself. The song is finally out on Youtube and other OTT streaming platforms on Thursday.

Taking to her social media handle, Shreya shared the news with her fans and followers. She shared the teaser of the video with a caption, "A song of undying love with the feel of longing!#Qaraar out now!"