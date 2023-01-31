To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy: Nick Jonas

LOS ANGELES: It's a special day for singers Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas as they were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The brothers received the star during a special ceremony on Monday. Their star was dedicated in the category of Recording.

The ceremony was attended by Nick, Joe and Kevin's respective wives Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

On being honoured, Nick took a moment to give his wife Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie a special shout-out, Billboard reported. "To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, 'Hi, babe.' I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends," Nick quipped.

The event marks the first public appearance of Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti.

Hours after the ceremony, Nick penned a special note on Instagram. He wrote, "Bucket list day. @jonasbrothers are officially on the @hwdwalkoffame!! Thank you for celebrating with us today. Crazy knowing how much more there is to come."