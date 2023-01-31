Cinema

It's boy for Priya-Atlee!! Wishes pour in

Priya's baby shower ceremony was held in a grand manner a few months ago.
Priya and Atlee posted an announcement picture
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Kollywood couple Atlee and Priya Mohan are parents for a boy, they announced in their social media on Tuesday.

The 'Mersal' director on his social media wrote there is no feeling in the world like this (parenting). He called their parenthood as a "new exciting adventure".

Actresses Kalyani Priyadarshan and Samantha extended their wishes to the couple. Kalyani wrote, "HE IS GOING TO HAVE SO MUCH LOVE SURROUNDING HIM 🥰. Congratulations 🎉". Samantha wrote, "Congratulations my loves ❤️."

