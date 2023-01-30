Suniel Shetty dances with Athiya in new pic from sangeet ceremony

MUMBAI: Actor Suniel Shetty, on Monday, dropped a new picture from her daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's sangeet ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Suniel dropped the picture which he captioned, "You had me wrapped around your finger since the day you were born and now you have me dancing to your tunes ... love you my baby ... stay blessed always."

In the picture, the father-daughter duo could be seen dancing at the Sangeet ceremony. Suniel Shetty is seen dressed in an ivory kurta, while Athiya looked glamorous in a pastel chikankari lehenga.

Soon after Suniel shared the picture, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. "I can sense the love of a dad in this caption and in this picture," a fan commented.

Another user wrote, "Congratulations To The Entire Family Sir @suniel.shetty And Wishing You Both @athiyashetty @klrahul Happy Married Life." "God bless the family. Shetty sir..respect all the way..," a user commented.

Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, Suniel spoke to photographers and thanked them for their blessings.

Suniel also revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season. Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal.

Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended. Hours after taking pheras, Athiya and KL Rahul released a joined post, writing, 'In your light, I learn how to love...'

Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."