Watch: SRK showers flying kisses on fans post Pathaan's success

SRK was dressed in an all-black outfit.

Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways.

Talking about 'Pathaan', the film is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham -- in lead roles.

The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

With its opening weekend record, 'Pathaan' also created two new feats - the fastest Hindi film to breach 300 crores worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crores gross on its opening weekend.