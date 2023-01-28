"Stay away from politics," Kangana warns Bollywood

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday made a strong statement against those in Bollywood speaking about "triumph over hate" and said "tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi."

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote: "Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna 'triumph over hate' toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi (Bollywood people, do not try to project that your are suffering from Hindu hate in this country. If I hear another comment on 'triumph over hate', I will take your class). Enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics."