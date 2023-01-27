Rajinikanth announces Charukesi by clicking the clapboard
CHENNAI: Actor Y Gee Mahendra’s popular stage play Charukesi is all set to be made into a movie. Superstar Rajinikanth made this announcement at the 50th show of Charukesi in the city. He also kickstarted the project with the customary clap.
Rajinikanth said, “In 1975, when I went to see the play Ragasiyam Parama Ragasiyam, I was not allowed in. But now I am here as the special guest at the 50th show of Charukesi. This is all an act of time.
He added, “Popular actors, including Nagesh, Jayalalithaa, Cho, Visu, and so on, are from the UAA theatre troupe. It is a disciplined troupe with many educated people and experts from various fields.”
Rajinikanth noted that had “Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan been alive, Charukesi would have been another Vietnam Veedu.”
Charukesi will be adapted for screen by Sri Agraharam Rajalakshmi Picture Production and National Award-winning director Vasanth S. Sai will pen the screenplay and double as the creative director. Y Gee Mahendra is playing the lead role.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android