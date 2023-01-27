'I have an asset of same value': Kangana reveals

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday revealed that she had to mortgage her house, office and every single thing she owned in order to make her film 'Emergency'.

Taking to Twitter, a user told Kangana, "Pathaan's single day earning is more than your life time earnings."

To which she replied, "Nimo bhai, i don't have any earnings left. I have put my house my office every single thing that I owned on mortgage just to make a film which celebrates the Constitution of India and our love for this great nation ... paise toh sabhi kama lete hain aisa koi hai jo aise udai ?"

Soon after Kangana made the revelation on social media, many fans praised the actor for her efforts while some of them asked the 'Queen' actor to share her bank account details in order to help her overcome this situation.

To which she wrote, "No no, investing all your earnings in a project or start up is not same as going broke ... if I have invested hundred crores I also have an asset of the same value (movie Emergency), which is capable of making 3-4 times more money also. But thanks for asking."

Kangana's Twitter account, which was blocked in May 2021, was restored on January 24, after over 20 months. However, an official blue tick from her profile is still missing.

Her account had been suspended for 'repeated violations' of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies. On her return, Kangana tweeted: "Hello everyone, it's nice to be back here".

She then shared a clip from the making of her upcoming film 'Emergency', which will release in October 2023.

'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo directorial film.

The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.