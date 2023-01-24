Ben Affleck's directorial 'Air' to have global theatrical release

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ben Affleck's next directorial effort 'Air', about the birth of the Air Jordan brand and the partnership between Nike and a rookie Michael Jordan, has set an April 5 global theatrical release date, before it heads to streaming platform Prime Video.

The film is the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity, in collaboration with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures, reports 'Variety'.

The starry cast includes Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, Gustaf Skarsgard as Horst Dassler and Julius Tennon as James Jordan

Alex Convery wrote 'Air', which is produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Affleck, Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber and Jason Michael Berman.

"Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see 'Air' and proud that it's the first release from Artists Equity," Affleck said in a release.

"The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence, and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story."

He added:"I appreciate and value Jen Salke's faith in our ability to execute on and deliver a movie we are proud of, as well as her and Sue Kroll's incredible ongoing support of the film. Amazon Studios, Skydance and Mandalay were all critical to getting this done, and the film couldn't have been made without them.

"We value the steps it took on each of their parts to make it happen and want to thank them. This was the best creative and personal experience of our lives and we look forward to many more like it."