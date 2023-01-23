Ajay wishes Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul "blissful married life"

Meanwhile, wedding preparations have begun at the Shetty household. Athiya and Rahul are reportedly getting married at the Shetty farmhouse in Khandala and, as per reports, it will be an intimate affair.

On Sunday, Suniel gave the first official confirmation of the wedding from the family while interacting with the paparazzi stationed outside the farmhouse.

He said, "Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko." The actor then added, "Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you."

KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself.

The lovebirds have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India.