Priyanka Chopra shares "No filter Saturday" selfie

Recently, Priyanka attended SS Rajamouli and M M Keeravani's 'RRR' screening in Los Angles. She shared pictures from the event along with a congratulatory note.

Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka treated fans with a glimpse from her meeting with the RRR team.

Sharing the stage with RRR team, she wrote, "Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film's journey. Good luck and congratulations."

She tagged Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj in her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in two important projects 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. It's All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023.

The movie is based on the 2016 German film 'SMS fur Dich' by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported. While 'Citadel' is a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is an all-female road trip story.