Making of the Dhanush-starrer 'Captain Miller' creates intrigue

CHENNAI: Glimpse of Captain Miller starring Dhanush dropped on the internet on Sunday. Timed over a minute, the glimpse was a montage of set designing works.

The locale, as shown in the glimpse, suggests the narrative may take place in a rural backdrop. Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, known for his brutal action films, Captain Miller glimpse showed the making of fake grenades and double-barreled guns.

At last, the video shows Dhanush standing on the hilltop holding a gun. The wide shot gives us shades of Karnan wielding a sword in the 2021 Mari Selvaraj film.

Apart from the casting announcements, the makers stayed tightlipped about updates on the movie since the title reveal of the movie.

The project was announced with a title reveal video on July. The film went on floors in the middle of September.

Captain Miller is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films's T. G. Thyagarajan and produced by Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran known for his actioners Rocky and Saani Kaayidham. The music of the film is scored by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography is by Shreyaas Krishna and dialogues are penned by Madhan Karky.

Apart from Dhanush, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Maanagaram fame Sundeep Kishan and Sillu Karupatti fame Nivedhithaa will essay important roles in the film.

Captain Miller is a period film set against the backdrop of the 1930s-40s and will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The director talking to DT Next about said the film will have more than one part.

Dhanush's upcoming bilingual Vaathi/Sir is expected to release in summer this year.