Anil Kapoor praises on 'The Night Manager' co-star Sobhita Dhulipala

MUMBAI: 'PS 1' star Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to bring oomph and charisma to the screen with 'The Night Manager' whose trailer was unveiled on Friday. Co-star and industry veteran Anil Kapoor showered praises on the actress, calling her beautiful but a 'thinking actress'.

During the launch of the trailer, Anil Kapoor said, "When you talk about Sobhita you talk about glamour, you talk about what a great body she has, that's the first impression you get because she is so pretty. But to get someone who is a thinking actress also where she's taken something God given and still wants to do and give her best is a wonderful quality about her. She is terrific".

After the trailer of the series dropped on Friday, Sobhita caught everyone's attention with her looks in the series where she seems to essay the role of a femme fatale.

She brings in the glamour backed with her solid acting chops in the series. Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the upcoming series also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager', produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. The series is all set to stream from February 17, 2023. Talking about the series, Anil said, "Spy thrillers are all about the twists and revelations, with The Night Manager the audience will experience the unexpected.

Shelly Rungta is the evil in plain sight, you can never anticipate what his next move is going to be or he is the man behind the menace. But the twist is that he meets his match and where the show goes from there will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. We are super excited to bring the series to global audience with Disney+ Hotstar."

Aditya Roy Kapur, said, "When there's revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase.

One can never tell what's on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It's been a great experience working with some of the finest talent of the Indian film industry, assembled by the dynamic team at Disney+ Hotstar."

Director Sandeep Modi, said, "The Night Manager is a perfect mixture of an intricately woven plot and a gripping thriller that will keep audiences at their edge of the seat. Actors like Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the absolute best of the industry and remarkable technicians from around the world, have given their all to make our vision of the show come to life.

A high-octane thriller, packaged with elements of drama, conspiracies and picturesque sights, The Night Manager traces the journey of Shaan, Shelly and their dynamics as they unfold with each episode. Moreover, collaborating with Disney+Hotstar has been an incredible experience and we hope to engage and entertain the audiences with this gripping story."

Apart from Night Manager', Sobhita will be seen in upcoming projects including Hollywood film 'Monkey Man' and Amazon Prime Video's highly-anticipated 'Made In Heaven 2. Anil, on the other hand, will be seen in Siddharth Anand's next 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.