Priyanka Chopra responds to criticism of her use of surrogate

LOS ANGELES: Quantico' actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is addressing criticism of her use of a surrogate. The actress, 40, shared with 'British Vogue' her journey to motherhood and life as a mom to daughter Malti Marie, who celebrated her first birthday earlier this week.

Malti's birth was announced in a joint statement from Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas, shared on their respective social media accounts, reports 'People' magazine. The news that their baby girl was born via surrogate was met with commentary and criticism that was hard for the new mom.

"I've developed a tough hide when people talk about me," she told 'British Vogue'. "But it's so painful when they talk about my daughter. I'm like, 'Keep her out of it.'"

"I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins," she continued, referencing the fact that Malti was born three months premature. "So no, she's not going to be a gossip. I've been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it's not about my life only. It's hers too."

As per 'People', Chopra Jonas went on to confirm that her use of a surrogate was medically necessary.

"I had medical complications," she explained. "This was a necessary step, and I'm so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."

Noting that critics are unlikely to change their minds about her, Chopra Jonas levelled, "You don't know me. You don't know what I've been through. And just because I don't want to make my medical history, or my daughter's, public doesn't give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were".