Shah Rukh Khan is a gentleman: Vijay Sethupathi

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi says Shah Rukh Khan was a gentleman who never let his stardom come in the way of their collaboration in Atlee’s film Jawan. The south superstar said they often discussed scenes together and had a great time.

“I had a good time working on Jawan with Atlee and Shah Rukh sir. He (Shah Rukh Khan) is a gentleman. He doesn’t display arrogance about being in the industry for so many years and that he is the superstar.

“I was able to discuss scenes with him like I would with my other co-stars. Whenever I felt I was bothering him I would say, ‘Sorry sir, if I’m disturbing you’ and he would say, ‘No Vijay, do it’. I was very comfortable with him and he is also very sweet,” Sethupathi.

Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film will release across five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, in theatres across the globe on June 2.

Sethupathi has signed a slew of Hindi films even before the release of his Bollywood debut film, Mumbaikar. He is also working on Amazon’s streaming show Farzi with Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna.