Cinema

‘Salaar’ makers drop night shoot pic, indicate Prabhas movie on track

"Salaar" is among the year's most anticipated films and it is coming from Hombale Films, makers of the "KGF" franchise and "Kantara", who have reportedly mounted it with an impressive Rs 400-crore budget.
(R) Actor Prabhas
(R) Actor PrabhasIANS
IANS

HYDERABAD: Sharing the good news with Prabhas fans, the makers of "Salaar" have indicated that shooting is on at a brisk pace.

"Salaar" is among the year's most anticipated films and it is coming from Hombale Films, makers of the "KGF" franchise and "Kantara", who have reportedly mounted it with an impressive Rs 400-crore budget.

It is also being billed as Prabhas's big return replicating the success he savoured with the "Baahubali" franchise. He is collaborating with "KGF" director Prasanth Neel, which is why expectations are very high.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a picture of what looks like a night shoot. In the caption, they write: "Shoot in progress".

"Salaar" will be released on September 28 this year.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Prabhas
Salaar movie
Prabhas upcoming movie
Prabhas's big return
Prasanth Neel
Salaar release date

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in