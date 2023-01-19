Actress Tamannaah joins Rajinikanth's Jailer

CHENNAI: Actress Tamannaah becomes the latest to join Rajinikanth's upcoming action film Jailer. The makers of the film unveiled her entry in social media.

Recently, Kannada actor Sunil and Malayalam actor Mohanlal were announced to be a part of the film.

Rajinikanth plays the titular Muthuvel Pandian in "Jailer". The ensemble cast includes, Shivarajkumar, Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan.