Actress Tamannaah joins Rajinikanth's Jailer

CHENNAI: Actress Tamannaah becomes the latest to join Rajinikanth's upcoming action film Jailer. The makers of the film unveiled her entry in social media.
Recently, Kannada actor Sunil and Malayalam actor Mohanlal were announced to be a part of the film.
Rajinikanth plays the titular Muthuvel Pandian in "Jailer". The ensemble cast includes, Shivarajkumar, Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan.
"Jailer" is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, their second consecutive Rajinikanth film after 'Annaatthe'. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, shots are canned by Vijay Kartik Kannan, Stun Siva takes care of stunt choreography and R Nirmal handles the cuts.
The film is expected to be released on 2023 summer.
