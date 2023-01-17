Hansal Mehta's thriller 'Faraaz' trailer out now

The trailer gives a glimpse into the night when Dhaka stood still as a bunch of young terrorists massacred an upscale cafe by going on a murderous spree. It's a story of hope, courage, and standing up to bigotry.

'Faraaz' marks the debut of actor Zahan Kapoor along with Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal in a prominent role. Sharing his thoughts on the release of the trailer, the director said, "The main reason that we decided to make a film like Faraaz is to talk about stories that surpass boundaries.

The story of Faraaz is a prime example of how, when it comes to the fight against terrorism, it's all of humanity on one side and terrorism on the other."

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, "My experience working with Anubhav & Hansal has always been fantastic. These two mega minds always come up with stories that not only speak volumes but also spark engaging conversations. Faraaz is a film that is a must-watch, it will bring a whole new perspective to the viewers."

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anubhav Sinha, Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal, and Mazahir Mandsaurwala. It is jointly produced by T-Series and Benaras Media works in association with Mahana Films.

The film stars Zahaan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Pallak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani in the cast. Faraaz is all set to release on February 3.