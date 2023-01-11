Telugu flag is flying high: Andhra CM on 'RRR' Golden Globes win

AMARAVATI: The Telugu flag is flying high, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in his reaction to blockbuster movie 'RRR' winning Golden Globe award.

On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, he congratulated music director M.M. Keeravani, director S.S. Rajamouli, actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan and the entire team of 'RRR' on bagging the award for the best original song for 'Naatu Naatu'.

"We are incredibly proud of you," reads a tweet from the chief minister's official Twitter handle.