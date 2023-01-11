Taapsee starts shooting for 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has started shooting for the sequel of 'Hasseen Dillruba', which is titled 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'.

Filmmaker Anand L. Rai took to Twitter to announce that the shooting has commenced and also asked Taapsee as to why she hasn't shared the poster yet.

"O hamari haseen dillruba Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai "phir aayi hasseen dillruba" kia @taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak ? #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba," he wrote.

To which Taapsee replied: "Sir i'm not ready yet... Is baar toh le gayi hai character ko @KanikaDhillon! Pata nahi kya kha ke likhi hai yeh kahani. Aur har baar mere saath hi kiyun aesai..PhirAayiHasseenDillruba."