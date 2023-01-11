Cinema

In pics: Fans celebrate Varisu release outside theatres in Chennai

Fans of the actor stormed in large numbers to watch the film as the actor is doing a family entertainer after a long time.
Fans at the Varisu FDFS at Rohini theatre at the early hours of Wednesday, Chennai.
Fans at the Varisu FDFS at Rohini theatre at the early hours of Wednesday, Chennai.Hemanathan M
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's fans celebrate the release of the film outside several theatre in Chennai. Fans of the actor stormed in large numbers to watch the film as the actor is doing a family entertainer after a long time.

Take a look at the scene at a Chennai theatre:

Hemanathan M
Hemanathan M
Hemanathan M

Hemanathan M'Varisu' is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the music for the film is composed by Thaman S, Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, and editing by National Award-winning editor K. L. Praveen.

Apart from Vijay, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others.

Fans at the Varisu FDFS at Rohini theatre at the early hours of Wednesday, Chennai.
Thunivu vs Varisu: Fans tear banners outside Chennai theatres

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
Dil Raju
Prabhu
Actress Rashmika Mandanna
Sri Venkateswara Creations
Thaman S
Production house Sri Venkateswara Creations
Shirish's Sri Venkateswara Creations
Actor Vijay's fans

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in