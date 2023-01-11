Cinema

In pics: Fans celebrate Thunivu release outside theatres in Chennai

Fans of the actor stormed in with posters of his look at theatres for FDFS to watch him don the role of negative shade after Mankatha.
Fans at the Thunivu FDFS at Rohini theatre at the early hours of Wednesday, Chennai.
Fans at the Thunivu FDFS at Rohini theatre at the early hours of Wednesday, Chennai.Hemanathan M
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actor Ajithkumar's fans celebrate the release of the film outside theatres in Chennai. Fans of the actor stormed in with posters of his look at theatres for FDFS to watch him don the role of negative shade after Mankatha.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Project LLP, the film apart from Ajith also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Bhagavathi Perumal in crucial roles. The film's music is composed by Ghibran, his 50th. Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and the editing is handled by Vijay Velukutty.

