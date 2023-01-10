Rashmika Mandanna not replaced in 'Pushpa 2'

MUMBAI: Recent reports that Rashmika Mandanna has been replaced by Sai Pallavi in 'Pushpa 2' have left Rashmika's fans heartbroken. Surprisingly, on Monday, Rashmika took to Instagram Story and confirmed her presence in 'Pushpa 2' in an "Ask Me Anything" session.

When a fan asked her to give an update about her next movie, the diva wrote the names of the films which will release in 2023. She mentioned 'Animal', 'Mission Majnu', 'Varisu' and 'Pushpa 2', making it clear that the reports about her replacement in Pushpa 2 were not true. "4 and many more surprises coming your way," she further wrote.