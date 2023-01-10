Oscars '23: RRR, Iravin Nizhal, Rocketry & Gangubai on reminder list

Here is a list of Indian films have made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list:

• Gangubai Kathiawadi

• The Kashmir Files

• Iravin Nizhal

• Kantara

• RRR

• Chhello Show (Last Film Show)

• Me Vasantrao

• Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi

• Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

• Vikrant Rona

Documentaries such as ‘All That Breathes’ by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves' ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ are also part of the list.

The 95th Academy Awards is set to be held on March 12 this year at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre. Jimmy Kimmel to be hosting the award show.

According to Variety, an American Media company, the 9,579 eligible voting members will begin filling out their ballots on January 12 and ballots will close on January 17, 2023. The official Oscar nominations will be announced January 24, 2023 with the ceremony on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

View the full eligibility list below or on the Academy’s website here: