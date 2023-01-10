I pray you never: Samantha reacts to "lost charm" tweet

A few months ago, Samantha revealed that she's diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis'. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist.

She captioned the picture, "Your response to the 'Yashodha' trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front."

She further wrote, "Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

Myositis refers to any condition causing inflammation in muscles. Weakness, swelling, and pain are the most common myositis symptoms.