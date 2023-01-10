Deven Bhojani plays an entirely different character in ‘Taaza Khabar’

MUMBAI: Actor Deven Bhojani, who is enjoying the response to his recently released OTT show 'Taaza Khabar', loved playing a non-comic character in the series.

Deven has ruled the Indian television with his comic portrayals in superhit shows like 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby', 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' and 'Khichdi'.

Talking about his character in 'Taaza Khabar', the actor said: "I play 46-year-old Mehboob, owner of a bakery situated in a middle-class locality. He's a simple, large-hearted, righteous and God-loving father of a teenage girl and best friend of a much younger Vasant (Bhuvan Bam). Mehboob dyes his hair with reddish brown henna. He sports a french beard without the moustache."

For him, this was something new as he isn't habitual to such a get-up for his characters.

He further mentioned: "I've not used such a get-up earlier. Plus, unlike most of the other characters I've played so far, this one rarely creates humour. That's the best part I like about him.

Conscience-stricken Mehboob bhai goes through an emotional roller coaster ride about his friendship, principles, dilemma and much more."

Produced by Rohit Raj & Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain & Abbas Dalal, the series is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.