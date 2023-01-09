Cinema

Vijay’s Vaarasudu gets a new release date, to hit big screens on Jan 14

Talking to media persons, the producer said: "We have 100% confidence that the movie will become a blockbuster hit in Tamil Nadu, which eventually will become a hit here as well."
Poster of Vaarasudu
Poster of VaarasuduTwitter
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay-starrer Vaarasudu will release in theatres in Telugu states on January 14 instead of the earlier announced date, confirmed producer Dil Raju in a press conference. He also said that there will be a pre-release event for which he has invited the actor.

Talking to media persons, the producer said: "We have 100% confidence that the movie will become a blockbuster hit in Tamil Nadu, which eventually will become a hit here as well."

Audience will wait for good cinema, he added.

Confirming the same, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house, took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, "#Vaarasudu will arrive in theaters on January 14th. Celebrate Sankranthi in theaters with your family. #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @MusicThaman @karthikpalanidp @Cinemainmygenes @ramjowrites @rgvhari @ahishor @scolourpencils @vaishnavi141081 @Yugandhart_ @PVPCinema." (sic)

Poster of Vaarasudu
Varisu to release in theatres on Jan 11, to clash with Thunivu

'Vaarasudu' is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish's Sri Venkateswara Creations. The music for the film is composed by Thaman S, Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, and edited by National Award-winning editor K. L. Praveen. Apart from Vijay, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others.

Poster of Vaarasudu
Varisu trailer: Vijay shoulders this stylish family drama for 148 seconds

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Vijay
Prakash Raj
Sarathkumar
Dil Raju
Yogi Babu
Actor Vijay
Telugu
Thalapathy
Prabhu
Shaam
Actress Rashmika Mandanna
Sankranthi
Dil Raju Productions
Jayasudha
Sri Venkateswara Creations
Vaarasudu
dil raju varisu
Actor Shaam
Shaam vijay
January 14
#Vaarasudu
Shirish's Sri Venkateswara Creations

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in