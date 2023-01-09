Vijay’s Vaarasudu gets a new release date, to hit big screens on Jan 14

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay-starrer Vaarasudu will release in theatres in Telugu states on January 14 instead of the earlier announced date, confirmed producer Dil Raju in a press conference. He also said that there will be a pre-release event for which he has invited the actor.
Talking to media persons, the producer said: "We have 100% confidence that the movie will become a blockbuster hit in Tamil Nadu, which eventually will become a hit here as well."
Audience will wait for good cinema, he added.
Confirming the same, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house, took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, "#Vaarasudu will arrive in theaters on January 14th. Celebrate Sankranthi in theaters with your family. #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @MusicThaman @karthikpalanidp @Cinemainmygenes @ramjowrites @rgvhari @ahishor @scolourpencils @vaishnavi141081 @Yugandhart_ @PVPCinema." (sic)
'Vaarasudu' is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish's Sri Venkateswara Creations. The music for the film is composed by Thaman S, Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, and edited by National Award-winning editor K. L. Praveen. Apart from Vijay, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others.
