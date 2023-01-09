Samantha's mythological romantic drama Shaakuntalam trailer out now

The Pan-India mythological romantic drama stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in lead roles.

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning filmaker Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi) and is all set to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.

'Shaakuntalam' revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Yashoda star Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively.

It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Soon after Samantha shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Wow! So excited! All the best, Sam!," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Most awaited movie" "Excellent bgm and excellent performance," another fan commented.

Samantha was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film 'Yashoda' which received positive responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda and reportedly will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the American series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.