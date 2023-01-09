Rajamouli, NTR receive standing ovation during 'RRR' screening in LA

While speaking about NTR during the discussion, Rajamouli said, "Komuram Bheemudo is the best thing that I have ever directed. It's my all-time favourite in all my films. Because NTR is such a great performer. If you place camera only on one small eyebrow of his, he can perform with that eyebrow. He's that good."

Jr NTR also spoke about shooting the interval sequence where he jumped out of the cage along with the animals. He said, "The best thing for me is the shot where Bheem jumps out with the animals. I never knew how the shot was supposed to be, he never told me how I was going to jump out with all these animals, he never told me how he's going to shoot. I only got to watch that when the movie released and I was like Woah!!"

The Directors Guild of America theatre had more than 100 people in attendance to witness the magnum opus 'RRR' and chat with NTR Jr & Rajamouli which included members for the international press, academy members and more.

NTR and Rajamouli are currently in Los Angeles to attend the Golden Globes where their film is nominated under two categories - Best Film and Best Song.

Released in March 2022, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.