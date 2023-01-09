Raashii Khanna’s character in ‘Farzi’ is ‘a woman of substance’

MUMBAI: Actress Raashii Khanna is all geared up for her first pan-India release this year with Raj and DK's 'Farzi'. She said that her character is a "woman of substance" and a "proof of ardent feminism" the makers practice.

'Farzi' will be followed by her big Dharma Productions' debut 'Yodha'. Revealing the first look of Raashii from Farzi, the makers introduce 'the woman in the man's world' of this original story of copying.

Beaming with confidence, class and power, Raashii Khanna exudes headstrong, boss lady vibes in the poster, stirring the excitement for her character.