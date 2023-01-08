Kartik Aaryan resumes shooting for 'Shehzada', trailer to be out soon

In the picture, Kartik could be seen posing along with the director of the film Rohit Dhawan and the choreographer Ganesh Acharaya. Soon after the 'Luka Chuppi' actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

The makers of 'Shehzada' are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film on January 12, 2023. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

The trailer will be launched on a grand scale for three days in 3 cities in India.

On Kartik Aaryan's birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans. The 59-second teaser features the 32-year-old actor, portraying the character of 'Bantu' in the film, in an action sequence.

The teaser ends with Kriti winking at Aaryan, to which he reacts with a 'Wow'. 'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Kartik was recently seen in the romantic thriller 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. The film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, drew rave reviews while Aaryan also earned wholesome praise for his performance. He will be seen next in a romantic musical, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', alongside Kiara Advani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, this year. He also has Kabir Khan's next untitled film and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty.