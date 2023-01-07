Spanish influencer Elena Huelva, 20, dies of cancer

MADRID: Spanish influencer Elena Huelva passed away on January 3 after documenting her journey with cancer for nearly four years, according to a report by US-based entertainment portal E! Online.

Her family confirmed the death on Instagram, as per E! Online citing El Mundo.

"Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star," the post read.

It was posted with Elena's signature hashtag #misganasganan. "Thank you for everything," it further read. In 2019, the 20-year-old influencer was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare type of cancer.

Just before she passed away, Elena revealed that she was struggling with her health in recent weeks to her Instagram followers.

"Today I woke up not in the best way. These are very difficult days, they are becoming more and more complicated, but as you know I am stronger, and more complicated," she wrote in a post dated January 3, the same day she died.

Subsequently, the influencer left one last message for her fans in her Instagram stories. "I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," she wrote. "We continue, always," she added.

Elena had first revealed her cancer diagnosis in December 2019, noting that 'it was a roller coaster' for her.