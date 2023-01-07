Rohit Shetty shares health update, says 'nothing to worry about'

In the picture, Rohit could be seen posing with actor Sidharth Malhotra and the team members of his upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

The 'Golmaal' director can be seen wearing a hand fracture supporter with white bandages on his right hand. Soon after the director shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and get well soon messages.

"GET WELL SOON MAN WE NEED MORE BLOCKBUSTERS," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Get well soon sir." "@itsrohitshetty sir please take care of yourself and ur health may Allah give u good health n strength we love you rohit sir," another fan commented.

The 'All the best' director sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot of the 'Indian Police Force' at the Ramoji Film City, on the city's outskirts. He was later discharged from the hospital.

Rohit's spokesperson said, "Rohit Shetty has got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident."

Talking about the web series, the 'Indian Police Force' stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in lead roles and will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The official streaming date for the series is still awaited.