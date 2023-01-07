James Gunn reveals he's writing an "unannounced DC TV show"

Insiders are staying tight-lipped about exactly what it will focus on as Gunn and Safran are expected to unveil their DC universe plan spanning film and TV toward the end of the month, reported Deadline.

Earlier, he told Deadline that he working on a 'Peacemaker' spinoff series. It was the Viola Davis Amanda Waller character series which will pick up where the John Cena one concluded. A season 2 of 'Peacemaker' was ordered back in February.

At the time, it was announced that Gunn would direct and write all episodes in season 2. That second season hasn't been shot yet, according to the outlet.

Gunn also announced that Henry Cavill's Superman will not be part of phase one of the new DC universe with him writing a new iteration about the Man of Steel's early days. A new actor will be sought out to wear the cape, as per Deadline.