Irrfan Khan birth anniversary: Babil pens emotional note

And the next photos showcased the bond of the father-son duo and were beautifully captured in the lens. Sharing the pictures, he wrote an emotional message, "Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now.

My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that's okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don't think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here."

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans dropped in their messages. One of the fans wrote, "Happy Birthday to the king. He'd be so proud of you, Babil."

Another comment read, "That is not only for you, it is for all, he is nerve for all actors nervous system. he came to this world with identity of his parents but gone with identity of his own . Happy birthday to a legend."

The legendary Indian actor made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film 'Salaam Bombay!' and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox' and 'Hindi Medium'. However, the actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India.

He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him lots of recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil recently made his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala'. He garnered an overwhelming response for his performance in the film.

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, Qala is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film is about Qala's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success.

But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to. It is helmed by Anvita Dutt. In the upcoming months, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's next.