'Had only 2 hours to decide': Cheadle on casting call for Iron Man 2

WASHINGTON: Even though Hollywood actor Don Cheadle's James 'Rhodey' Rhodes aka the War Machine was not part of the original Avengers team, for 12 years and counting, he has been among the main recurring actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

According to Variety, an American media company, in a recent interview with GQ magazine, Cheadle revealed that Marvel gave him only two hours to decide if he wanted to join 'Iron Man 2' and sign a six-movie contract.

The studio had passed over the role to him from Terrence Howard, who played the character in 2008's 'Iron Man', which in more ways than one had laid the foundation of the MCU as it is known today.

"I was at my kid's laser tag birthday party... "They called me and said, 'This is what's happening and we're giving you the offer. If you don't say yes then we're going to the next person. This is going to happen very fast. Why don't you take an hour and decide if you want to do it.' It was a six-movie deal! In an hour I have to decide?" said Cheadle, reported Variety.

When he asked Marvel about the additional five movies, they replied, "It's going to be these Avengers and this is what it is, so you have to say yes or no."

The actor then inquired regarding the trajectory of his character, to which Marvel responded, "We don't know any of that but this is what it is so you've got an hour." After requesting the studio for 2 hours' time, Cheadle accepted the role, which threw him into the world of CGI and green-screen filmmaking.

Now, after 12 years as an MCU supporting actor, Cheadle is gearing up to lead the upcoming 'Armor Wars' movie, as per Variety.