IIFA awards gets postponed, to be held on this date

MUMBAI: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has decided to postpone the 23rd edition of the awards which was previously scheduled to take place in February 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to Instagram, IIFA shared a post and announced the news which they captioned, "The prominent celebration of Indian Cinema with #IIFA has been rescheduled to May 26th & 27th 2023. Be a part of it to experience this cinematic magnificence with us at the magical land of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and get ready to make your summer of 2023 grander!"