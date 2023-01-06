AR Rahman announces his digital music platform on his birthday

Rahman is known for giving music in a number of films and also for international collaborations. He was noticed by director Mani Ratnam and Rahman started scoring for his Tamil film 'Roja'. Later, he worked for 'Bombay' as well. He won two Oscar awards.

He is also a winner of six national film awards and was conferred the Padma Bhushan. He added in the video that the platform is for new technologies and bringing direct revenue to the artists.

It is all about bringing new talent and giving them a platform to focus on innovation and bridging the gap between old and new.

Many international creations will be on this platform soon. The platform is being developed in partnership with the HBAR foundation and will be deployed on the Hedera Network.