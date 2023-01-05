Bradley Cooper Birthday Special: 5 of his must-watch films

LOS ANGELES: It’s the birthday of Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper. The actor rose to fame since debuting in the 2001 flick ‘Wet Hot American Summer’. Ever since, he has had a glorious career spanning over 2 decades now, in which he has acted in a wide variety of films from the action to the comedy genre and so on, charming audiences with his dapper looks and immensely nuanced screen presence.

As the 9-time Academy Award-nominated actor rings in his 48th year, he has behind him, a huge repertoire of films that have become commercial successes, with some even garnering classic status among fans. Let us take a look at some of the actor’s films that you would enjoy watching any time of any day.