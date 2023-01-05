Always proud and wishing for you to scale new heights: SRK

This will be the fourth time SRK and Deepika will be seen sharing screen space together. The two have previously worked in films such as 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'.

'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.

The film is the first of SRK's three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero' which tanked badly at the box-office.

'Pathaan', produced by India's premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres on January 25.