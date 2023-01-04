Jeremy Renner shares hospital selfie following snow plow accident

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, who suffered from a traumatic injury after an accident on New Year’s Day, has shared a selfie from his hospital bed, thanking everyone for their “kind words.”

Taking to Instagram, Renner shared the picture along with the caption, “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

The comments section of the social media post was filled with wishes from several Hollywood stars including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Taika Watiti and Orlando Bloom among others.

While Hemsworth wrote, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” for his ‘Avengers’ co-star, Pratt commented, “Continued prayers your way brutha.”