Ajith's Thunivu to release in theatres on Jan 11

Earlier on Dec 31, the trailer was dropped on Internet in which Ajith was seen playing the bad guy after more than a decade (Mankatha - 2011).

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Project LLP, the film apart from Ajith also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Bhagavathi Perumal in crucial roles. The film's music is composed by Ghibran, his 50th. Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and the editing is handled by Vijay Velukutty.