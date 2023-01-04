Ajay issues 'Brb' alert as he is "in middle of something important"

Ajay's 'brb' alert garnered several likes and comments from social media users. "I also play this game sir. It's quite addictive," a social media user commented.

"Sir, itna mobile mat dekho. Eye damage ho jayega..," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's next sports drama film 'Maidaan' and in an action thriller film 'Bholaa'.

'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi' and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

Apart from Ajay, the film also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Ajay has also started working on 'Singham Again', which is being helmed by none other than Rohit Shetty.