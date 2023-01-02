Venkat Prabhu’s bilingual film Custody to release on May 12
CHENNAI: Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual project Custody directed by leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu had gone on the floors a couple of months ago. To ring in the New Year, the makers have released a special glimpse of the upcoming film with elements to get Naga Chaitanya fans all excited.
The film has Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Arvind Swami, Priyamani in pivotal roles. The film also stars Sampath Raj, Sarathkumar, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, among others. The makers Sunday unveiled a special glimpse.
Viewers get to witness Naga Chaitanya in a different avatar while the glimpse is loaded with action elements. Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja have scored the breathtaking background music to complement the imaginative cinematography. The film is scheduled for worldwide release on May 12.
