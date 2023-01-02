Malayalam star Prithviraj to team up with Basil Joseph for new movie

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran will team up with actor-director Basil Joseph for the upcoming movie, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil.

The movie is being directed by Vipin Das, fresh out of the success of the blockbuster Malayalam movie, 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey', where Basil Joseph plays the male lead.

The script of the upcoming movie is by Deepu Pradeep, whose earlier movie 'Kunjiramayanam', helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, was a Malayalam super hit.

Taking to social media, Prithviraj said 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' is a full-time comedy and that he was looking forward to sharing screen space with Basil Joseph, who is one of the rising stars of the Malayalam industry.

The actor said: "Welcome you all for a smile-filled 2023. This is a story that makes me smile every time I think of this since the past year when I heard it for the first time."

Prithviraj added: "Teaming up with the multi-talented Basil Joseph, directed by Vipin Das after the blockbuster 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey', written by Deepu Pradeep after 'Kunjiramayanam', and joining hands with my long-time associates E4 Entertainment, presenting 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil'.

Basil Joseph also took to Twitter and said: "It's my absolute pleasure to work with @vipindashb again after 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey', dearest @deepu.pradeep_ after 'Kunjiramayanam', to collaborate with E4 Entertainments after 'Godha', and above all, absolutely thrilled to share screen space with none other than @therealprithvi. Presenting you all 'Guruvayur Ambalanadayil'.