Gippy Grewal announces his new film 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi'

The film, which is written and directed by Gippy, will hit the theatres on April 12, 2024.

Alongside the update, Gippy shared his look from the film. In the poster, he can be seen donning a warrior look with a shield covering his chest.

The announcement has left his fans excited.

"Happy birthday sir. Can't wait for this film," a social media user commented.

"Finally a movie with historical significance!#Godbless," another one wrote.

Gippy received heartfelt birthday wishes from his fans and colleagues as well.

Jasmin Bhasin, who worked with Gippy in the latest release 'Honeymoon', took to Instagram Story and shared a picture with him.

"This is the first time I was introduced to you and from this day till today you have been such a guidance and inspiration. Thank you for being the best and most humble costar. Wish you many many happy returns of the day and life full of happiness and success," she wrote.

In the upcoming months, Gippy will also be seen in a Punjabi romance comedy titled 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan', which is scheduled to release on September 8, 2023.